Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $897,414.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,765 shares of company stock worth $3,454,734. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after buying an additional 1,649,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after acquiring an additional 570,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $40.31. 10,846,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

