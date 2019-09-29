Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $897,414.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,765 shares of company stock worth $3,454,734. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after buying an additional 1,649,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after acquiring an additional 570,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $40.31. 10,846,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.