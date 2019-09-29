Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.21.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.98. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $571,605.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,944.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

