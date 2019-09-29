Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 203,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

BOXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 15,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,781. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 5.76. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boxlight by 188.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

