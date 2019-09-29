Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,765. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 110.39% and a negative return on equity of 698.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

