Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWB. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

