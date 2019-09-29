Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,934 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 11,466,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

