Brokerages Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 453.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,497.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541 in the last 90 days. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 986.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nutanix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 2,812,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,215. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

