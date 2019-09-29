Brokerages Set $12.33 Price Target for LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIQT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of LIQT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.