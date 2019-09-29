Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $59.83

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,300.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 220,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $55.49. 1,957,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,472. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 148.54, a P/E/G ratio of 72.56 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

