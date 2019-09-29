Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $72.75

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $65,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 257.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,820,000 after purchasing an additional 727,504 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 201.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 937,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 626,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after purchasing an additional 421,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 187,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. Agree Realty has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.04.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

