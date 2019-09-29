Brokerages Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT at $41.00

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 132,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,599. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astec Industries news, VP Stephen C. Anderson acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 42,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.