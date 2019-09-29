Brokerages Set Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target at $152.37

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $182,412.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,412.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $38,069.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,054 shares of company stock worth $42,212,802. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 85,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.89. 2,487,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,732. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -190.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.