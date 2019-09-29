Brokerages Set Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $128.42

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.42.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.69. 525,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,329. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

