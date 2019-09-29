Brokerages Set EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) PT at $50.00

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQM shares. UBS Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,051,000 after buying an additional 8,899,503 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,977,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 617,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.97. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.