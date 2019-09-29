Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) PT at $56.00

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE HRI traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 137,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,861. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Herc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $22,811,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $6,760,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 680.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 169,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Herc by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth about $5,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

