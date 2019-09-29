Brokerages Set Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Target Price at $141.85

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.85.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 526,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,501. Hershey has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.65%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,429 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,368. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

