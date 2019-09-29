Brokerages Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) PT at C$5.77

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.57. 1,414,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,263. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $579.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

