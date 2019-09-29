Brokerages Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,064. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

