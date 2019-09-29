Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $97.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.08. 843,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,035. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 31,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.