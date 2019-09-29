Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) PT at $54.26

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.31. 7,939,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,509,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

