Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $27.50

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 360,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.08% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.