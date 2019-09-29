Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives $24.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

BPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 819,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 21.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 22.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,897,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,737,000 after buying an additional 2,176,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,818,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,028 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,328,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 714,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,493,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 617,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.