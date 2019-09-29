Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

BEP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 172,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,871,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 917,577 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,639,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,719,000 after acquiring an additional 580,157 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 577,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 486,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,487,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

