Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of BC opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $67.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 4,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 1,010,271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

