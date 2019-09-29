Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Update

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 28,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,767,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,433. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $173,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

