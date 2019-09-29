Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Position Lowered by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,032 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cadence Bancorp worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $13,589,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,812,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 401,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7,941.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,330 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 2,674,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,473. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,461.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,361 shares of company stock worth $1,567,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

