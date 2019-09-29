CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAMP. BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CalAmp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CalAmp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 1,039,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $394.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Wolfe acquired 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $9,248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 574,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 194.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 125.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

