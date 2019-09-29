Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $2,048.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,062,856,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,013,587,746 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

