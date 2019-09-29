Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Position Reduced by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,200 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cannae worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 33.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cannae by 1,123.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.83. 175,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.90. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Cannae had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $569,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,082.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Cox bought 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,057.95. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.