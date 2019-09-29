Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.38. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $978,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor purchased 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 244,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,431. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $149.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

