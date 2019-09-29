CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $96.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $92.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,685 shares of company stock worth $3,716,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 86.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 181.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.