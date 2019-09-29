Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.48 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $772,229.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 2,919,359,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,850,589 tokens. Carry's official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry's official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

