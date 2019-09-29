Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Up 11.5% in September

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998 shares in the company, valued at $165,578.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 388,168 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after buying an additional 187,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 148,466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,867,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Gabelli cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $161.11. 268,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,616. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $173.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

