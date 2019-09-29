Celanese (NYSE:CE) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.76.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $122.14. The stock had a trading volume of 715,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. Celanese has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

