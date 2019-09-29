Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $2,349,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $8,206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,714,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celestica by 51.6% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 104,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 108,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,442. Celestica has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

