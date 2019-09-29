Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have commented on CX. Santander downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 740.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 601,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 54.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 604,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 213,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,805,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 814,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 9.3% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,350,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

