Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338,403 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

