Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.19.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,992,525.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Cerner by 3.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 16.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.