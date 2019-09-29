Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 462,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Charah Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

In other Charah Solutions news, CFO Roger D. Shannon acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Also, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. Insiders acquired 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,105 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,148. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.