Chariot Oil & Gas’ (CHAR) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CHAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHAR stock opened at GBX 3.61 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 8.76 ($0.11). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

