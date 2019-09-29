Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,544. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

