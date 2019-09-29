China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Trading Up 8.9%

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.56, approximately 74,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 65,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Customer Relations Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

About China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

