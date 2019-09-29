Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.26% of Citigroup worth $411,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. 11,559,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,829,718. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

