Citigroup Increases Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target to $36.00

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 220,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $823.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.