City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.50

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 91584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.50 ($2.53).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.

Get City Merchants High Yield Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Stuart McMaster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50). Also, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,650 ($12,609.43).

City Merchants High Yield Trust Company Profile (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.