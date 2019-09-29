Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of CBGPF stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.