Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of CBGPF stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

