Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,612. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 0.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

