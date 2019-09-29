Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $53.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $267,475.05. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $60,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,632. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $91,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 221,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,159. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.65%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

