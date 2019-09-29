Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. ValuEngine lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,038. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $77.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,787 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

