Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Coherus Biosciences worth $33,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 360,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $2,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,717 shares of company stock worth $8,448,546 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.48. 624,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.96. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

